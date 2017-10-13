You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/19ORc

— The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for 39-year-old Madonna Jasmine Fulcher.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Madonna Jasmine Fulcher, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

She is described as a standing 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 180 punds with black hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans and gray and blue sneakers.

She was last seen leaving 7112 Outrigger Dr. in Wendell.

Anyone with information about Madonna Jasmine Fulcher should call Dep. J B Bizzell at the Wake County Sheriff's Office at 919-856-6911.