— The North Carolina. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered woman, Alexis Danielle Artis.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Alexis Danielle Artis, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Artis is desribed as a 27-year-old black woman, standing 5 feet 7 inches and weighing 200 pounds.

She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen at 2825 Springflower Road in Wilson.

Anyone with information about Alexis Danielle Artis should call J. Anderson at the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323.