Silver Alert issued for missing Raleigh woman

Posted 26 minutes ago

Dale Leslie

Raleigh, N.C. — Authorities in Raleigh were searching Friday for a missing 76-year-old woman who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for Dale Leslie at about 4 p.m. She was last seen in the 3600 block of Edgecone Drive in Raleigh.

Leslie is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. She has short gray hair and brown eyes, and she was last seen wearing black pants, a brown coat with a peacock on the back, a white jersey hat and black shoes.

Anyone with information on Leslie's whereabouts should call the Raleigh Police Department at 919-996-3335.

