— Authorities in Durham were searching Sunday for a missing 17-year-old who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for Lavonte Jerome Nelson at about 3 p.m. He was last seen near Dearborn Drive and East Club Boulevard.

Nelson is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes, and he was last seen wearing a black hoodie, khaki pants, grey tennis shoes and a red back pack.

Anyone with information on Nelson's whereabouts should call Det. L McFaul at the Durham Police Department at 443-415-7297.