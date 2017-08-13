Silver Alert issued for missing Durham teen
Posted 17 minutes ago
Durham, N.C. — Authorities in Durham were searching Sunday for a missing 17-year-old who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for Lavonte Jerome Nelson at about 3 p.m. He was last seen near Dearborn Drive and East Club Boulevard.
Nelson is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes, and he was last seen wearing a black hoodie, khaki pants, grey tennis shoes and a red back pack.
Anyone with information on Nelson's whereabouts should call Det. L McFaul at the Durham Police Department at 443-415-7297.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.