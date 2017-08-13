  • Breaking

    All southbound lanes of I-85 closed in Norlina — All southbound lanes of Interstate 85 are closed one mile south of exit 229, in Norlina, due to a crash. Motorists should take exit 233 for US-1 and turn left onto US-1 south, continue on US-1 south, past US-1 bypass, and into Henderson. Turn right onto the ramp to US-158 bypass west to reaccess I-85 south at exit 215.

Local News

Silver Alert issued for missing Durham teen

Posted 17 minutes ago

Silver Alert

Durham, N.C. — Authorities in Durham were searching Sunday for a missing 17-year-old who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for Lavonte Jerome Nelson at about 3 p.m. He was last seen near Dearborn Drive and East Club Boulevard.

Nelson is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes, and he was last seen wearing a black hoodie, khaki pants, grey tennis shoes and a red back pack.

Anyone with information on Nelson's whereabouts should call Det. L McFaul at the Durham Police Department at 443-415-7297.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all