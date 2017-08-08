Durham police searching for 65-year-old woman
Posted 52 minutes ago
Durham, N.C. — Authorities in Durham County were searching Tuesday for a missing 65-year-old woman who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for Fonda Joeann Robinson at about 2 a.m. She was last seen at 700 Mangum Street wearing a loose-fitting white blouse and dark-colored pants. She was carrying a brown purse.
Robinson is 4 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Robinson's whereabouts should call the C.R. Balick at the Durham Police Department at 919-560-4427
