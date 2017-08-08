You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Authorities in Durham County were searching Tuesday for a missing 65-year-old woman who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for Fonda Joeann Robinson at about 2 a.m. She was last seen at 700 Mangum Street wearing a loose-fitting white blouse and dark-colored pants. She was carrying a brown purse.

Robinson is 4 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Robinson's whereabouts should call the C.R. Balick at the Durham Police Department at 919-560-4427