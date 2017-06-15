You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Authorities in Durham County were searching Thursday for a missing 66-year-old man who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for Thurl Brewer at about 10 a.m. He was last seen in the 5600 block of North Roxboro Street and could be headed toward the Braggtown community, authorities said.

Brewer is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes, and he was last seen wearing a black head wrap, yellow T-shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information on Brewer's whereabouts should call the Durham County Sheriff's Office at 919-560-0900.