Local News
Silver Alert issued for missing 26-year-old Raleigh woman
Posted 2:19 p.m. today
Raleigh, N.C. — Police issued a Silver Alert on Saturday for a missing Raleigh woman.
Casandra Dela Cruz, 26, was last seen at 2909 Rannock Ct., Raleigh. Authorities said she is a Hispanic woman who is 5-foot-3, weighs 115 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.
She was last seen wearing a white blouse, blue jeans and silver tennis shoes.
Anyone with information about Cruz's disappearance should call the Raleigh Police Department at 919-996-3335.
