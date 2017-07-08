Local News

Silver Alert issued for missing 26-year-old Raleigh woman

Posted 2:19 p.m. today

Raleigh, N.C. — Police issued a Silver Alert on Saturday for a missing Raleigh woman.

Casandra Dela Cruz, 26, was last seen at 2909 Rannock Ct., Raleigh. Authorities said she is a Hispanic woman who is 5-foot-3, weighs 115 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white blouse, blue jeans and silver tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about Cruz's disappearance should call the Raleigh Police Department at 919-996-3335.

