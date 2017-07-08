You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Police issued a Silver Alert on Saturday for a missing Raleigh woman.

Casandra Dela Cruz, 26, was last seen at 2909 Rannock Ct., Raleigh. Authorities said she is a Hispanic woman who is 5-foot-3, weighs 115 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white blouse, blue jeans and silver tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about Cruz's disappearance should call the Raleigh Police Department at 919-996-3335.