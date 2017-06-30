You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Wake Forest police issued a Silver Alert early Friday morning for a missing man who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Anthony Kohl Dickerson, 22, was last seen at 1121 Chilmark Ave. in Wake Forest. Dickerson, who goes by Tony, was heading west on Chilmark Avenue, possibly heading to 1511 South Main St.

Dickerson is a white male who is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has short, brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said he was wearing a white T-shirt, gray gym shorts, white socks and no shoes when he was last seen.

Anyone with information about Dickerson should call Officer A. Christmas at 919-554-6150.