You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/191AZ

— A Silver Alert was issued Sunday night for a 61-year-old man missing from an assisted living facility in Fayetteville.

Joseph Roland Wright was last seen at about 12:30 p.m. at the Valley Pines Assisted Living Facility at 2521 Muriel Drive.

Wright is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has gray and brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue zip-up hoodie, blue jeans and brown shoes.

Authorities believe he may be traveling to New Bern with his brother.

Anybody with information is asked to call the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 910-323-1500.