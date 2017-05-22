Silver Alert issued for man last seen at WakeMed in Raleigh
Posted 17 minutes ago
Updated 16 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — A Silver Alert was issued Monday for a 61-year-old man who was last seen at WakeMed Hospital on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh.
Authorities issued the alert, for Ray Horrace Medlin, at about 6 p.m. They believe he could be heading toward Galahad Drive in Raleigh?.
Medlin is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He has short, brown hair and green eyes.
He was last seen wearing a short-sleeved, button-up khaki colored shirt, light blue jeans, black frame glasses and grey tennis shoes. Medlin also has a large black duffel bag.
Anyone with information is asked to call Capt. Brock at 919-350-8171.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.