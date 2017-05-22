You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Silver Alert was issued Monday for a 61-year-old man who was last seen at WakeMed Hospital on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh.

Authorities issued the alert, for Ray Horrace Medlin, at about 6 p.m. They believe he could be heading toward Galahad Drive in Raleigh?.

Medlin is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He has short, brown hair and green eyes.

He was last seen wearing a short-sleeved, button-up khaki colored shirt, light blue jeans, black frame glasses and grey tennis shoes. Medlin also has a large black duffel bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call Capt. Brock at 919-350-8171.