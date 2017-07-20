Local News

Silver Alert cancelled for man in Chatham County

Posted 5:33 a.m. today
Updated 7:50 a.m. today

Chatham County, N.C. — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has cancelled a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man, Daniel Lee Spivey.

Citizens were asked to be on the lookout for 83-year-old Spivey, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

