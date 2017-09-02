You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man, 57-year-old Warren Anthony Bonner.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Bonner, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Bonner is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a Green Bay Packers shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information should call the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-433-1802.