Silver Alert issued for Durham woman
Posted 18 minutes ago
Updated 11 minutes ago
Durham, N.C. — The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered woman, Della Mae Alston.
Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for 68-year-old Della Mae Alston, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Alston was last seen wearing a light green long sleeve shirt, a dark colored skit and yellow socks. She has short grey hair, brown eyes and stands 5 feet 1 inches tall.
She was last seen at 4102 N. Roxboro St. in Durham, and may be driving a tan 2004 Toyota Corolla with North Carolina license plate XRC4823.
Anyone with information about Alston should call the Durham Police Department at 919-475-2266.
