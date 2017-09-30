You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered woman, Della Mae Alston.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for 68-year-old Della Mae Alston, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Alston was last seen wearing a light green long sleeve shirt, a dark colored skit and yellow socks. She has short grey hair, brown eyes and stands 5 feet 1 inches tall.

She was last seen at 4102 N. Roxboro St. in Durham, and may be driving a tan 2004 Toyota Corolla with North Carolina license plate XRC4823.

Anyone with information about Alston should call the Durham Police Department at 919-475-2266.