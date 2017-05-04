Silver Alert issued for Durham teen
Posted 6 minutes ago
Durham County, N.C. — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for 17-year-old Brandon Nicolas Duff.
Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Brandon Nicolas Duff, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
He is described as a black male, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 200 pounds.
He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing camouflage shorts, grey and black hooded sweatshirt, black Nike sneakers and carrying a black and green bookbag.
He was last seen at Riverside High School.
Anyone with information about Brandon Nicolas Duff should call Durham Police Department at the Durham Police Department at 919-560-4602.
