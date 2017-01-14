You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man, James Edward Lynch, 71, who may be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

He was last seen at 1000 N Miami Blvd. in Durham. He is described as a black man with gray hair and brown eyes. He stands 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

He may be headed to 322 Junction Rd in Angier. Anyone with information about James Edward Lynch should call M.J, Adams at the Durham P.D. at 919-475-2511