Local News
Silver Alert issued for Apex teen
Posted 12:44 a.m. today
Apex, N.C. — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for 15-year-old Jonathan Paul Sarmiento.
Sarmiento is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue sweat pants and blue tennis shoes.
Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Jonathan Paul Sarmiento, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Anyone with information about Jonathan Paul Sarmiento should call Det. M. Hunter at the Apex Police Department at 919-362-8661.
