Silver Alert issued for 91-year-old Fayetteville woman
Posted 10:40 p.m. yesterday
Fayetteville, N.C. — A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday night for a 91-year-old Fayetteville woman.
Hattie Easterling McMillan, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, was last seen at 248 Livermore Drive.
McMillan is described as being black, 5 feet tall and weighing 100 pounds. She has short, gray hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, flowered dress and tan hat.
Anybody with information is asked to call Fayetteville police at 910-703-1476.
