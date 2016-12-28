You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/16jcD

— A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday evening for an 85-year-old Zebulon woman.

Authorities said Rose Marie Kiviniemi, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or a cognitive impairment, was last seen on Yates Place.

Kiviniemi is described as being 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing 80 pounds. She has long grey hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white night gown.

Anybody with information is asked to call Zebulon Police at 919-390-8510.