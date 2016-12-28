Local News

Silver Alert issued for 85-year-old Zebulon woman wearing night gown

Posted 6:06 p.m. today

Authorities said Rose Marie Kiviniemi, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or a cognitive impairment, was last seen on Yates Place
Map Marker  Find News Near Me

Zebulon, N.C. — A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday evening for an 85-year-old Zebulon woman.

Authorities said Rose Marie Kiviniemi, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or a cognitive impairment, was last seen on Yates Place.

Kiviniemi is described as being 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing 80 pounds. She has long grey hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white night gown.

Anybody with information is asked to call Zebulon Police at 919-390-8510.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all