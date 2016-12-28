Local News
Silver Alert issued for 85-year-old Zebulon woman wearing night gown
Posted 6:06 p.m. today
Zebulon, N.C. — A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday evening for an 85-year-old Zebulon woman.
Authorities said Rose Marie Kiviniemi, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or a cognitive impairment, was last seen on Yates Place.
Kiviniemi is described as being 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing 80 pounds. She has long grey hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white night gown.
Anybody with information is asked to call Zebulon Police at 919-390-8510.
