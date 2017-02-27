You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Silver Alert was issued Monday night for an 84-year-old Raleigh woman who is believed to be suffering from dementia or a cognitive impairment.

Judith Martha Lee, of 2825 Seclusion Court, is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 125 pounds. She has grey hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said she was last seen wearing a black jacked, dark colored slacks and high-heeled boots.

Lee may be driving a red 1997 Oldsmobile Cutlass with North Carolina license plate ALT 4348.

Anybody with information is asked to call Raleigh police at 919-996-3335.