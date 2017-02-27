Silver Alert issued for 84-year-old Raleigh woman
Posted 11:31 p.m. yesterday
Updated 11:38 p.m. yesterday
Raleigh, N.C. — A Silver Alert was issued Monday night for an 84-year-old Raleigh woman who is believed to be suffering from dementia or a cognitive impairment.
Judith Martha Lee, of 2825 Seclusion Court, is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 125 pounds. She has grey hair and brown eyes.
Authorities said she was last seen wearing a black jacked, dark colored slacks and high-heeled boots.
Lee may be driving a red 1997 Oldsmobile Cutlass with North Carolina license plate ALT 4348.
Anybody with information is asked to call Raleigh police at 919-996-3335.
