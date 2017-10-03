You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday night for an 84-year-old Chatham County man.

Authorities said Daniel Lee Spivey, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, was last seen on Wrenn Smith Road in Siler City.

Spivey is described as balding with grey hair and blue eyes. He is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 225 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a red and black long-sleeve button up shirt with stripes, gray pants and cowboy boots.

Spivey was also the subject of a Silver Alert in July.

Anybody with information is asked to call the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office at 919-542-2911.