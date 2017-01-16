You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man, Norman Hugo Johnston, 81, who may be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Johnston is described as a black man with black and gray hair and brown eyes. He stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a winter baseball jacket with "Negro League" or "Fitzgeralds" written on it and topsiders shoes.

He was last seen at 3709 Arthur Pierce Road in Apex. He may be in a 2012 gold Honda Civic with N.C. issued license plate SVR-2981. Officials say he may be headed to a Harris Teeter store at the corner of Ten Ten Road and Kildaire Farm Road.

Anyone with information should call Deputy A. Frank at the Wake County Sheriff's Department at 919-856-6911.