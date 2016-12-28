You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Silver Alert was issued early Wednesday morning for a Wake County man who was last seen in Wake Forest.

Charles Elmer Perry, 76, was last seen at 3500 Wood Duck Lane, according to the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons.

Perry is a white man, who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has short, gray hair and blue eyes. Authorities said he is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Perry could be driving a red 2014 Ford Escape with North Carolina license plate number BBD7665.

Anyone with information about Perry should call the Wake County Sheriff's Office at 919-856-6911.