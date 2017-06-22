You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Police are asking for the public's help to find a 69-year-old woman who went missing from Apex.

Andrea Bean Harker was last seen at 1100 Wellstone Circle, according to Apex police. A Silver Alert was issued for Harker early Thursday morning as police said she is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Harker is described as a white female who is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has strawberry blonde, shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.

Police said Harker was wearing a light blue shirt and beige shorts when she was last seen.

Anyone with information about Harker should call Det. Russell at 919-362-8661.