Silver Alert issued for 61-year-old man who walked out of Duke University Hospital
Posted 7:52 a.m. today
Durham, N.C. — Authorities in Durham were searching Friday morning for a 61-year-old man who walked away from Duke University Hospital.
A Silver Alert was issued at about midnight for Horace Ray Medlin, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Medlin was last seen on the eighth floor of the hospital, at 2301 Erwin Road. It's unclear where he may be headed, but authorities said Medlin is known to frequent convenience stores near the hospital.
Medlin is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He has short grey hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing blue hospital scrubs and a hospital bracelet.
Anyone with information on Medlin's whereabouts should call the Durham Police Department at 919-560-4434.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.