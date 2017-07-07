You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Authorities in Durham were searching Friday morning for a 61-year-old man who walked away from Duke University Hospital.

A Silver Alert was issued at about midnight for Horace Ray Medlin, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Medlin was last seen on the eighth floor of the hospital, at 2301 Erwin Road. It's unclear where he may be headed, but authorities said Medlin is known to frequent convenience stores near the hospital.

Medlin is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He has short grey hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing blue hospital scrubs and a hospital bracelet.

Anyone with information on Medlin's whereabouts should call the Durham Police Department at 919-560-4434.