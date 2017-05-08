  • Weather

    6 NC counties are under alert, including Johnston County. Details

Local News

Silver Alert issued for 60-year-old Durham man

Posted 9:28 a.m. today
Updated 9:35 a.m. today

Danny Earl Smith is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and is white with gray hair and brown eyes.
Map Marker  Find News Near Me

Map

Durham, N.C. — Authorities issued a Silver Alert Monday morning for a 60-year-old Durham man who is believed to be suffering from dementia or other cognitive impairment.

Danny Earl Smith is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and is white with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen at 2219 Gentry Drive wearing a blue "muscle" shirt, blue jeans and cowboy boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective C.R. Bolick at the Durham Police Department at 919-560-4434.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all