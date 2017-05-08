You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Authorities issued a Silver Alert Monday morning for a 60-year-old Durham man who is believed to be suffering from dementia or other cognitive impairment.

Danny Earl Smith is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and is white with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen at 2219 Gentry Drive wearing a blue "muscle" shirt, blue jeans and cowboy boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective C.R. Bolick at the Durham Police Department at 919-560-4434.