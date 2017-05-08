Silver Alert issued for 60-year-old Durham man
Posted 9:28 a.m. today
Updated 9:35 a.m. today
Durham, N.C. — Authorities issued a Silver Alert Monday morning for a 60-year-old Durham man who is believed to be suffering from dementia or other cognitive impairment.
Danny Earl Smith is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and is white with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen at 2219 Gentry Drive wearing a blue "muscle" shirt, blue jeans and cowboy boots.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective C.R. Bolick at the Durham Police Department at 919-560-4434.
