Silver Alert issued for 36-year-old man missing from WakeMed
Posted 5:57 a.m. today
Raleigh, N.C. — Police are looking for a man who went missing early Tuesday morning from WakeMed in Raleigh.
The Silver Alert was issued for Jonathon Paul Huffman just before 1 a.m. Police said Huffman was last seen at the hospital located at 3000 New Bern Ave., Raleigh.
Huffman, 36, is a white male who weighs 160 pounds and is 6 feet, 2 inches tall. He has short, brown hair and blue eyes.
Huffman was last seen wearing a long, black hooded sweatshirt, gray vest, black jeans and green Adidas shoes.
Anyone with information about Huffman should call the WakeMed Campus Police at 919-350-8171.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.