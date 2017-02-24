You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Police on Friday issued a Silver Alert for a 33-year-old Carrboro man who was last seen at an apartment in the town.

Jesse Ray Faulkner was last seen at 303 Smith Level Road apartment A-14.

Faulkner is a white man who stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has short, brown hair and brown eyes.

Police did not have a description of what Faulkner was wearing or where he was possibly going when he disappeared.

Anyone with information should call K. Stewart at the Carrboro Police Department at 919-732-5063.