Silver Alert issued for 29-year-old woman in Hoke County
Posted 44 minutes ago
Updated 41 minutes ago
Red Springs, N.C. — The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered woman, Tiffany Lashawn Jacobs.
Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for 29-year-old Tiffany Lashawn Jacobs, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
She has brown hair and brown hair, stands 5 feet 1 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds.
She was driving a 2016 Silver Dodge with license plate number EBP9164. She told her family she was going to the store and has not returned.
She was last seen wearing a black tank top, black pants and black and white flip flops. She was carrying a light brown bad.
Anyone with information about Tiffany Lashawn Jacobs should call Detective Castaneda at the Hoke County Sherriffs Office at 910-624-2003.
