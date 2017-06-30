You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18TPJ

— The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered woman, Tiffany Lashawn Jacobs.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for 29-year-old Tiffany Lashawn Jacobs, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

She has brown hair and brown hair, stands 5 feet 1 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds.

She was driving a 2016 Silver Dodge with license plate number EBP9164. She told her family she was going to the store and has not returned.

She was last seen wearing a black tank top, black pants and black and white flip flops. She was carrying a light brown bad.

Anyone with information about Tiffany Lashawn Jacobs should call Detective Castaneda at the Hoke County Sherriffs Office at 910-624-2003.