— The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man, 29-year-old Kenneth Jerome Baptiste.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Baptiste, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. Baptiste is described as a black man who stands 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Baptiste was last seen at 4311 Trinity Avenue, Unit P, in Greensboro.

His direction of travel is unknown.

Anyone with information about Kenneth Jerome Baptiste should call Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2223.