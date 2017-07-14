You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered woman, 26-year-old Cassandra Dela Cruz.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Cassandra Dela Cruz, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Dela Cruz stand at 5 feet 1 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white striped shirt, white pants and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about Cassandra Dela Cruz should call Raleigh Police Department at the Raleigh Police Department at 919-829-1911 or 911.