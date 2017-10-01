Local News
Silver Alert issued for 15-year-old Raleigh boy
Posted 4:50 p.m. today
Updated 35 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — A Silver Alert was issued Sunday afternoon for a 15-year-old Raleigh boy.
Dylan Tate, who is believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment, was last seen at 5321 Lagos Court.
Tate is described as being white, 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. He has short blond hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a black, short-sleeve shirt, black long pants and red sneakers.
Anybody with information is asked to call Raleigh police at 919-996-3335.
