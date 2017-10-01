You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Silver Alert was issued Sunday afternoon for a 15-year-old Raleigh boy.

Dylan Tate, who is believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment, was last seen at 5321 Lagos Court.

Tate is described as being white, 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. He has short blond hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a black, short-sleeve shirt, black long pants and red sneakers.

Anybody with information is asked to call Raleigh police at 919-996-3335.