— A Silver Alert was issued Monday night for a missing Cary teenager.

Police said Grace Michelle Barnes, 14, is believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment and was last seen at 405 Warren Avenue in Cary.

Barnes is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. She is white with medium-length brown hair and green eyes.

Barnes was last seen wearing a gray pullover turtle neck sweater with buttons on the collar and tight black pants.

Police believe she may be heading toward the Mobile Estates Subdivision at 400 York Street in Cary.

Anybody with information is asked to call Cary police at 919-469-4012.