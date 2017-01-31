You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Tuesday is the final day for people to sign up for health care coverage through the Affordable Care Act, but some are worried that people will be left without coverage if the law is repealed.

In Austin, Texas, people continue to sign up for coverage through the marketplaces. Organizers say signup numbers appear to be down slightly from last year, though, saying there might be some confusion with people assuming the ACA has already been repealed.

"Pretty much everyone's in agreement: People who sign up for health insurance in 2017 will have a contract in place and will be able to keep and use their insurance," said Elizabeth Colvin, health insurance enrollment director of Foundation Communities.

On his first day in office, President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at repealing the health care law known as Obamacare. It that happens, experts say there would be a lengthy transition period as lawmakers have not agreed about what could replace President Barack Obama's law.

So far, about 11.5 million nationwide people have signed up in 2017 for coverage through the ACA.