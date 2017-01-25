Shuckers Oyster Bar & Grill to consolidate events, catering to original Wake Forest location
Posted 11:57 a.m. today
Updated 12:01 p.m. today
Wake Forest, N.C. — Shuckers Oyster Bar & Grill owners announced Wednesday that they will be consolidating the catering and events part of their restaurant business from two Triangle-area locations to one. The change will take place beginning at the end of February.
Kevin and Amy Marksberry have owned and operated the restaurant since they opened their newer location on Glenwood Avenue, in Raleigh, in 2009.
When the building owners alerted the couple that they had new plans for the building at 510 Glenwood Ave., including the leased Shuckers space, the Marksberrys decided to streamline their business and serve all diners and catering customers from their original restaurant location in Wake Forest.
“We’ve really enjoyed being part of the downtown Raleigh area,” Kevin Marksberry said. “We live in Wake Forest, our kids attend school nearby and it’s been clear that our continued growth is happening at our Wake Forest location. Moving all our catering business to one location means we can focus on where the growth is – and with two busy kids, it doesn’t hurt that it’s our hometown community.”
Shuckers offers a selection of "Kevin-crafted" steak, chicken and pasta entrees, sandwiches and salads, specialty cocktails and much-requested appetizers and desserts.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.