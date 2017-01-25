You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

More on this Shuckers Oyster Bar & Grill

— Shuckers Oyster Bar & Grill owners announced Wednesday that they will be consolidating the catering and events part of their restaurant business from two Triangle-area locations to one. The change will take place beginning at the end of February.

Kevin and Amy Marksberry have owned and operated the restaurant since they opened their newer location on Glenwood Avenue, in Raleigh, in 2009.

When the building owners alerted the couple that they had new plans for the building at 510 Glenwood Ave., including the leased Shuckers space, the Marksberrys decided to streamline their business and serve all diners and catering customers from their original restaurant location in Wake Forest.

“We’ve really enjoyed being part of the downtown Raleigh area,” Kevin Marksberry said. “We live in Wake Forest, our kids attend school nearby and it’s been clear that our continued growth is happening at our Wake Forest location. Moving all our catering business to one location means we can focus on where the growth is – and with two busy kids, it doesn’t hurt that it’s our hometown community.”

​Shuckers offers a selection of "Kevin-crafted" steak, chicken and pasta entrees, sandwiches and salads, specialty cocktails and much-requested appetizers and desserts.