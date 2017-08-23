You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Storms headed for the Triangle have the possibility of becoming severe Wednesday evening, but a cold front will bring with it drastically milder temperatures for the weekend.

According to WRAL meteorologist Mike Maze Wednesday was the last "hot" day this week. It will be quite muggy, partly cloudy and dry before rain began to appear mid-afternoon.

"We can't rule out a lingering shower or storm tonight," Maze said.

Some scattered storms are likely with the rain, and these could become severe. "The amount of rain will not be impressive, but winds could be strong," said Maze, emphasizing that the bulk of precipitation will fall late Wednesday and overnight before tapering off on Thursday. "We could see some wind damage, heavy rain and frequent lightning with these storms."

Multiple trees were reported down in Johnston County by 6:30 p.m., and winds could gust up to 70 mph.

"All of this weather is associated with an approaching cold front," Maze said.

The cold front will bring pleasant, cooler temperatures to the Triangle starting Thursday. Highs will struggle to reach the low 80s on Thursday, and temperatures will be in the 70s for the bulk of the day.

"You cannot find a 90-degree day in the 7-day forecast," Maze said. "Thursday temperatures will struggle to reach 80."

Similarly pleasant temperatures should last through the weekend, with highs in the low to mid 80s each day. Storms and rain are not expected to be an issue for weekend activities.