Shots fired at Raleigh sweepstakes bar
Posted 4 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — Police on Saturday responded to a shooting at a sweepstakes bar.
Around 11:30 p.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to Wake Forest Sweepstakes, located at 4011 Wake Forest Road.
No one was injured in the shooting, officials say, but Tymond Owens, 20, has been arrested in connection with the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 919-834-HELP.
