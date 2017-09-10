You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Police on Saturday responded to a shooting at a sweepstakes bar.

Around 11:30 p.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to Wake Forest Sweepstakes, located at 4011 Wake Forest Road.

No one was injured in the shooting, officials say, but Tymond Owens, 20, has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 919-834-HELP.