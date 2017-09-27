Local News
Shots fired at Gardner-Webb University campus prompted lockdown
Posted 28 minutes ago
Boiling Springs, N.C. — Police were responding to a call of shots fired at the Gardner-Webb University campus Wednesday night.
Eyewitnesses tell NBC Charlotte there was a large police presence on campus and students were told to shelter in place. According to Gardner-Webb University, the campus is now secured.
No one was injured, officials say. NBC Charlotte's crew on the scene reports multiple suspects are in custody but authorities are looking for one more suspect.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.