— The malls and roads were busy on Monday as shoppers around the Triangle return to stores seeking gift exchanges and after-Christmas deals.

The manager at the Target store located on Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard was greeted with a long line waiting for her to open the door when she arrived at work this morning.

The reason for the crowds? Discounts on Christmas decorations, she said.

Target slices the prices on wreaths, wrapping paper, storage containers and ornaments by 50 percent beginning Dec. 20. Artificial Christmas trees are on sale, too.

According to the manager, most of Monday's crowd will be confined in that section of the store.

"These are the hot ticket items every year on the day after Christmas," she said.

"We're here to try and pick up bargains that will help us out for Christmas next year," said shopper Jane Bynumn. "We come out every year."

It's not just these impressive deals on Christmas decorations that are drawing crowds. According to the manager, returns for unwanted or broken gifts will start coming in very soon. "I haven't seen too much of that yet, but that will certainly pick up as the week continues," she said.