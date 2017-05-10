You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

With Mother's Day approaching fast, you're running out of time to make sure mom knows how much she's loved.

If you're sending fresh flowers, there are some tips to remember to make sure they leave mom smiling ear to ear.

Websites such as ProFlowers, FTD and 1-800-Flowers will refund or replace flowers if you're not satisfied when they arrive.

If you're ordering online, be sure to ask the recipient if the flowers arrived in good shape.

Before you order, look for reviews and other customer experiences – don't just go with the latest offer in your email.

Paying with a credit card offers additional protection, especially if your arrangement never arrives or you get the wrong one.

And while it won't matter for 2017 gifts, remember that delivery costs typically rise as holidays approach.

You can save money and brighten mom's day sooner by sending flowers a few days early.