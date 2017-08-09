Local News
Shooting victim found in parking lot of Cary restaurant
Posted 10:19 p.m. today
Updated 43 minutes ago
Cary, N.C. — Authorities are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting Wednesday night in Cary.
Authorities said an altercation on Cheswick Place in the Cary Pines Apartment complex ended in gunfire, but the victim left the area following the incident.
The man was later found in the parking lot of a restaurant on Kildare Farm Road.
The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Authorities did not identify the man or disclose his condition.
