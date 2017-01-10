You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— One person sustained non-life threatening injuries during a Tuesday evening shooting in Raleigh.

Raleigh police said officers responded to an Exxon store near the intersection of New Hope Church Road and Atlantic Avenue in connection with a reported gunshot wound just after 6:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with gunshot wounds to his legs. The man was taken to WakeMed for treatment.

Authorities said the shooting did not take place at the Exxon and the man arrived there after being shot.

Anybody with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 919-834-4359.