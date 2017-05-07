You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— One man was killed Sunday and two others were injured after a serious wreck that may have been fueled by a shooting.

Around 12:30 a.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department responded to a crash on Wayne Memorial Drive near Highway-70. Officials said three people were involved in the crash, and one died at the scene.

It is unclear if the man died as a result of the crash or as a result of a shooting that occurred beforehand, officials said.

The others involved were transported to Wayne Memorial Hospital. There is no word on their condition.

An investigation is pending.

This is a developing story that will be updated.