Shooting leads to serious Goldsboro wreck, 1 dead
Posted 56 minutes ago
Updated 52 minutes ago
Goldsboro, N.C. — One man was killed Sunday and two others were injured after a serious wreck that may have been fueled by a shooting.
Around 12:30 a.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department responded to a crash on Wayne Memorial Drive near Highway-70. Officials said three people were involved in the crash, and one died at the scene.
It is unclear if the man died as a result of the crash or as a result of a shooting that occurred beforehand, officials said.
The others involved were transported to Wayne Memorial Hospital. There is no word on their condition.
An investigation is pending.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
