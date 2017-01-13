You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/16wdg

— A 36-year-old man was arrested Friday and charged in connection with the shooting death of an active duty airman who was assigned to the Seymour Johnson Air Force Base.

According to police, Bobby Mandrell Williams, of Walstonburg, shot and killed 32-year-old Ryan Morgan in a Goldsboro parking lot on July 31.

Police said Morgan left the Rail House Bar and Grill around 2:30 a.m., and was gunned down by his truck right in the heart of downtown Goldsboro.

Williams is currently in the custody at the Greene County Detention Center on unrelated charges. Authorities said he will remain in custody with no bond pending his first court appearance in Wayne County on Jan. 17.

Police do not believe that Morgan and Williams knew each other.