— A shooting early Sunday morning at an apartment complex in Durham displaced six residents.

Officials responded to an apartment building near McDougald Terrace, located on E. Lawson Street, in response to a shooting.

No one was injured, police said, but the bullet hit pipes and caused the building to flood. Six people were in the apartment at the time, and the Red Cross relocated them to a temporary overnight location.

Information on charges or when the units will be repaired is not available at this time.