— Residents of Durham's McDougald Terrace were allowed back into their homes Tuesday night after a gas leak caused by a bullet forced people to evacuate.

Police said shots were fired in the apartment complex, and a bullet hit the gas line. Four buildings were evacuated, but there were no reports of anyone being shot.

The gas line was turned off before residents were allowed back inside.