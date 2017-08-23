Local News
Shooting at Durham apartment complex causes gas leak, evacuations
Posted 35 minutes ago
Durham, N.C. — Residents of Durham's McDougald Terrace were allowed back into their homes Tuesday night after a gas leak caused by a bullet forced people to evacuate.
Police said shots were fired in the apartment complex, and a bullet hit the gas line. Four buildings were evacuated, but there were no reports of anyone being shot.
The gas line was turned off before residents were allowed back inside.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.