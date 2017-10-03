You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/19IP8

— Authorities say a North Carolina homeowner who called 911 to report a suspect attempting to break into his car shot the suspect in the head and wounded him after confronting him.

Multiple media outlets report the man told sheriff's deputies that someone tried to break into his car early Tuesday. According to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office, the two men got into an argument, and the 911 caller fired a shot.

The sheriff's office identified the suspect as 19-year-old Jason Lee Lambert II of Gold Hill. Deputies said they found Lambert conscious and talking after being shot. Authorities say his injuries are not life-threatening.

Sheriff's Capt. John Sifford said it appears the men didn't know each other.

The shooting occurred in China Grove, 35 miles (56 kilometers) north of Charlotte.