— Authorities were responding Sunday afternoon after shots were fired at a deputy in Robeson County.

Sheriff Kenneth Sealey confirmed the incident happened near McIver Road and Church Street in Parkton at about 4 p.m.

Deputies with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office were also on the scene, Sealey said.

Authorities did not say if anybody was injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.