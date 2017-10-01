Local News
Sheriff: Shots fired at Robeson County deputy
Parkton, N.C. — Authorities were responding Sunday afternoon after shots were fired at a deputy in Robeson County.
Sheriff Kenneth Sealey confirmed the incident happened near McIver Road and Church Street in Parkton at about 4 p.m.
Deputies with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office were also on the scene, Sealey said.
Authorities did not say if anybody was injured.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
