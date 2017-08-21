You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Four people were found dead in a Halifax County home Monday morning after what authorities have described as a home invasion.

A family member went to check on the residents of the home at 980 Fishing Creek Road in the Glenview community west of Enfield and found the bodies, Sheriff Wes Tripp said Monday.

Tripp identified the married couples as homeowners Janice and James Harris, and visitors James and Peggy Whitley. All four had been shot while sitting at the kitchen table, where they had been playing cards, he said.

"It's very much upsetting. I knew two of these people personally," the sheriff said during an afternoon news conference.

Some items were missing from the home, but there were no apparent signs of a struggle, Tripp said. He declined to say what had been taken.

No other details were released.

The State Bureau of Investigation and sheriff's offices in Edgecombe, Northampton and Warren counties are assisting with the investigation.

Investigators from multiple law enforcement agencies set up road blocks near the home to hand out fliers and ask if anyone had seen anything suspicious.

Officials announced that a $7,000 reward may be offered for information leading to the arrest of the individuals responsible for the homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call the Halifax County Sheriff's Office at 252-583-8201 or Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444.