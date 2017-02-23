You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Officers with the Granville County Drug Unit were involved in a shooting when trying to arrest a suspect wanted on drug charges in a Bojangles' parking lot in Oxford.

An officer was injured when the suspect tried to run him over, and the suspect was not shot but injured from the bullet shattering a window, according to Granville County Sheriff Brindell B. Wilkins, Jr.

The suspect was transported to the hospital. Two other people are being questioned. The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident.