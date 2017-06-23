You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18PT8

— A 33-year-old Goldsboro woman was charged on Friday with exploiting her 86-year-old grandmother, officials said.

Tiffany Marie Anstey was charged with exploitation of a disabled or elder adult through a position of trust, according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office. She was jailed under a $20,000 secured bond.

The sheriff said deputies responded on Friday to a report of an elderly woman wandering around outside because she was locked out of her house. Adult protective services responded to the scene and took the woman to a safe place.

An investigation showed Anstey was the woman's granddaughter who had been exploiting the woman, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities did not say how Anstey was exploiting the woman.